Jackson (back) is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Broncos but is expected to play barring any setbacks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jackson was unable to practice due to the injury both Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned for a full practice Friday. Given that, there is optimism that he will be able to suit up against a Broncos' defense that has taken advantage of relatively favorable matchups through three games. Meanwhile, Jackson has racked up 761 passing yards and rushed for 251 yards with a total of five touchdowns in three contests.