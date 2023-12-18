Jackson completed 14 of 24 passes for 171 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Jaguars. He added 12 rushing attempts for 97 yards.

Jackson finally broke through late in a low-scoring first half with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely, which made up for an interception on the previous drive and put the Ravens up 10-0 with 1:12 remaining before halftime. The mobile quarterback and second-year tight end combined for another key play in the third quarter, as Jackson escaped a sack attempt and uncorked a 26-yard pass that Likely caught over two defenders at the 4-yard line. Jackson led the Ravens in rushing yards, but he was held to fewer than 200 passing yards for the fourth time in the last seven games. Up next for Jackson and the Ravens is a Week 16 Monday Night Football clash with the 49ers, who boast an 11-3 record identical to Baltimore's.