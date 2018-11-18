Ravens' Lamar Jackson: More runs than pass attempts in win
Jackson completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards and an interception during Sunday's 24-21 win over Cincinnati and added 117 yards on 27 carries.
Runs of 12 and 21 yards helped ease Jackson in during his first drive as a starter, setting up an Alex Collins touchdown. Though he completed a solid clip of his passes, the majority of those throws were underneath and a scramble-turned-interception to start the second half showed some of the lack of comfort Jackson appears to still have as a more traditional passer. There's no question that Jackson gives defenses a lot to think about, but how he's to be evaluated from a fantasy perspective is unlike that of just about any other passer in the league. Do the rushing yards make up for a conservative passing offense? If starter Joe Flacco (hip) doesn't return in Week 12, Jackson will enjoy a friendly matchup against an Oakland defense similar in scheme as Cincinnati, one that sports a bottom-five ranking in opponent passer rating allowed and bottom 10 in YPC allowed (4.8).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...