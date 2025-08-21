Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not practicing Thursday
Jackson (foot) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Jackson left Wednesday's practice early because a teammate stepped on his foot, though afterward a team spokesperson said that the QB is "fine." With Jackson not participating in Thursday's session, it doesn't see likely that he'll appear in Saturday's preseason finale against the Commanders.
