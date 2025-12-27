Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Officially inactive Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (back) is inactive for Saturday night's game against the Packers.
After being deemed a non-participant in practice Tuesday through Thursday, Jackson was listed as doubtful for the contest. Now that Jackson has been made inactive, Tyler Huntley will draw the start in a game that the 7-8 Ravens need to win in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. Jackson's next chance to see game action will arrive in a Week 18 matchup against the Steelers that could decide the AFC North title, pending this weekend's results.
