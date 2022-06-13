Jackson is present Monday for the start of the Ravens' mandatory minicamp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Set to earn a $23 million salary in 2022 -- the final year of his rookie deal -- Jackson has been vocal about his desire for a long-term contract. Though the Ravens have yet to work out an extension with the 25-year-old, it apparently won't prompt him to hold out. Jackson was sidelined down the stretch late in the 2021 season due to a persistent right ankle injury, but he appears to be back at full strength as the Ravens gear up for the 2022 campaign.