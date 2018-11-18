Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Set for Week 11 start, per report
Jackson will receive the starting assignment for Sunday's game against the Bengals and is expected to take the bulk of the snaps behind center, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Prior reports noted that Jackson was merely expected to start with Joe Flacco (hip) unlikely to play, but this latest nugget offers some confirmation. Because the Ravens have frequently made use of two-quarterback sets throughout the season, it's expected that Jackson and top backup Robert Griffin will share the field in tandem at various points during the game. Since the assumption is that Jackson will handle the majority of the snaps, he'll profile as the better fantasy play of the two and could be a high-upside option -- albeit a somewhat risky one -- even in leagues that start only one quarterback due to his dynamic running skills. As for Flacco's outlook beyond Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the veteran signal-caller won't require surgery to address the injury, which likely takes a long-term absence off the table put still puts his status in jeopardy for the Ravens' next game Nov. 25 against the Raiders.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...