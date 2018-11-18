Jackson will receive the starting assignment for Sunday's game against the Bengals and is expected to take the bulk of the snaps behind center, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Prior reports noted that Jackson was merely expected to start with Joe Flacco (hip) unlikely to play, but this latest nugget offers some confirmation. Because the Ravens have frequently made use of two-quarterback sets throughout the season, it's expected that Jackson and top backup Robert Griffin will share the field in tandem at various points during the game. Since the assumption is that Jackson will handle the majority of the snaps, he'll profile as the better fantasy play of the two and could be a high-upside option -- albeit a somewhat risky one -- even in leagues that start only one quarterback due to his dynamic running skills. As for Flacco's outlook beyond Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the veteran signal-caller won't require surgery to address the injury, which likely takes a long-term absence off the table put still puts his status in jeopardy for the Ravens' next game Nov. 25 against the Raiders.