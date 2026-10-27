Jackson (ankle) is "believed to be close to 100 percent" and is expected to play Sunday versus the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After missing the Ravens' last three games with what he has described as a left high-ankle sprain, Jackson seems to have responded well to taking part in practices last week and looks to be moving toward a return to the lineup this Sunday. The Ravens will presumably prepare for Jackson to take on more reps in practices Wednesday through Friday, and if all goes well, he could head into the weekend without a designation. In Jackson's absence, Tyler Huntley has started each of the last three contests and has guided Baltimore to a 1-2 record while completing 68 percent of his passes for 6.8 yards per attempt and accounting for five touchdowns.