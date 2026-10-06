Jackson appears "unlikely" to play Sunday against the Falcons due to a "rarer type of ankle sprain" that could put him at risk of missing multiple games, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The ankle injury sidelined Jackson for the entire second half of last Sunday's 24-18 win over the Titans, resulting in backup Tyler Huntley directing the offense for the final two quarters. Huntley now appears to be trending toward the Week 5 start while Jackson recovers from the ankle issue, which Rapoport suggests is an "unconventional" injury that's not necessarily a low- or high-ankle sprain. The Ravens are expected to take a week-by-week approach with their star quarterback, who isn't believed to be at risk of a long-term absence but could end up sitting out more than one game, depending on how he responds to rehab.