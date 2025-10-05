Jackson (hamstring) -- who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans -- has an "outside shot" to play in the Ravens' Week 6 game versus the Rams, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Glazer's dispatch essentially matches what Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday, when he noted that the two-time league MVP would be facing an estimated 2-to-3-week recovery timeline from the hamstring injury he sustained in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Though the Ravens appear set to wait and see how Jackson progresses in his recovery over the next several days before deciding on his status for the matchup with the Rams, the team is on bye Week 7, which could incentivize Baltimore to hold him out until then to give him added time to heal up. Cooper Rush will step in for Jackson as the Ravens' starting quarterback against the Texans.