Jackson (back) said after Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Patriots that his goal is to play Saturday against the Packers, but he will undergo further testing Monday on the back injury that knocked him out of the loss to New England, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson was injured in the second quarter of Sunday night's loss and was ruled out in the third quarter after initially being deemed questionable to return. The Ravens need to win their last two games and have the Steelers lose their last two games in order to make the playoffs, and Baltimore will face Pittsburgh in Week 18. The results of Monday's tests could go a long way in determining Jackson's potential availability against Green Bay, with Tyler Huntley waiting in the wings if Jackson can't play.