Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson and "some of the other starters" will not play in Sunday's preseason game at Arizona.
Jackson will watch for a second straight week, leaving Aug. 27 against Washington as his lone opportunity for an appearance this preseason. It won't be shocking if the Ravens hold him out of that one as well, considering he's a veteran QB with a returning offensive coordinator (Greg Roman) and no new pass catchers of note.
