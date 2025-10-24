Jackson (right hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday, according to coach John Harbaugh.

After being limited Wednesday and Thursday, Jackson is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. The Ravens' upcoming injury report will reveal both the star QB's official participation level Friday, as well as whether he heads into the weekend with an injury designation or cleared for Week 8 action. In the event that Jackson ends up sidelined this weekend, however, Harbaugh noted that the team would turn to Tyler Huntley (who is currently on the practice squad), rather than Cooper Rush, who has gone 0-2 while filling in as Baltimore's starting signal-caller.