Andrews recorded two receptions on three targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Patriots. He added one rush for three yards.

Andrews made a long 18-yard catch late in the first quarter, but he largely disappeared from the game thereafter. He's now been held to two or fewer catches and 25 or fewer yards in four of his last five games. Andrews isn't likely to see a significant improvement in production in a tough Week 17 matchup against Green Bay, particularly if Lamar Jackson (back) remains sidelined.