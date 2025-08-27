Andrews (undisclosed) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Andrews didn't practice Monday, but if he was dealing with any sort of injury, it appears it was only minor. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday that he expects Likely (foot) to be "back in the early part of the season," per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, but it remains to be seen whether Likely will be a candidate to return in time to suit up Week 1 versus the Bills. If Likely misses any regular-season games, Andrews will figure to see an uptick in targets and snaps while Charlie Kolar steps into the No. 2 tight end role.