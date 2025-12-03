Ravens' Mark Andrews: Inks three-year extension with Ravens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andrews agreed to a three-year extension with the Ravens on Wednesday.
Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Andrews' deal is reportedly worth $39.3 million and includes $26 million guaranteed. The veteran tight end was slated to become a free agent after the 2025 season, but he's now under contract with the Ravens through 2028. In 12 games this year, the 30-year-old has caught 37 of his 52 targets for 332 yards and a team-high five receiving TDs. .
More News
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Four catches in Week 13 loss•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: TD streak halted at three games•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Scores unlikely rushing TD•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Finds end zone again•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Maximizes both catches Thursday•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Three catches against Chicago•