Andrews agreed to a three-year extension with the Ravens on Wednesday.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Andrews' deal is reportedly worth $39.3 million and includes $26 million guaranteed. The veteran tight end was slated to become a free agent after the 2025 season, but he's now under contract with the Ravens through 2028. In 12 games this year, the 30-year-old has caught 37 of his 52 targets for 332 yards and a team-high five receiving TDs. .