Andrews (shoulder/knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
After sitting out the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints, Andrews erased most of the concern about his health coming out of a bye week by practicing on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday and then upgrading to full activity Friday. The Ravens still elected to give Andrews a designation heading into the weekend, but neither the knee nor the shoulder issue will keep him off the field. Andrews is expected to step back into his typical high-snap role as the Ravens' clear top tight end, and he should be quarterback Lamar Jackson's undisputed No. 1 target while both Rashod Bateman (foot) and J.K. Dobbins (knee) reside on injured reserve.