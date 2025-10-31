Andrews brought in both targets for 22 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing twice for four yards in the Ravens' 28-6 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Andrews commemorated the return of Lamar Jackson from a three-game absence by catching his long-time quarterback's first two scoring tosses of the night, with those coming from three and 20 yards out in the first half. The veteran tight end's pair of scores were his first since the game in which he scored his other two touchdowns of the season, back in Week 3 against the Lions. That high-scoring loss also marked the only time Andrews has exceeded 34 receiving yards this season, so he'll look to boost his overall non-TD production against the Vikings in a Week 10 road matchup on Sunday, Nov. 9.