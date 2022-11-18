Coach John Harbaugh noted that Andrews (shoulder/knee) took a lot of reps during Friday's practice but a determination on the tight end's Week 11 status won't arrive until Sunday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

With that, we'd expect Andrews to be officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Fortunately for those hoping to use the tight end in fantasy lineups this week, the Ravens kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday.