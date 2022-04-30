The Ravens selected Jones in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 76th overall.

Jones' skills could use some sharpening, but he might not have been in a good spot to develop while playing at Connecticut, where he started since his true freshman season. Beyond that, Jones is about as toolsy as a defensive tackle gets, boasting rare athleticism (4.92-second 40, 7.33-second three-cone drill) on a huge frame (6-foot-4, 325 pounds). Few teams develop raw defensive players as well as the Ravens, and Jones has ample athleticism to work with.