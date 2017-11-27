Saints' Coby Fleener: Suffers fifth concussion

Fleener said the concussion he suffered in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Rams was the fifth of his career, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's unclear if Fleener is including his time at Stanford or merely referring to his six seasons in the NFL. Either way, it's a scary number, though not an overly surprising one for a 29-year-old player at one of the league's most injury-prone positions. Fleener has already seen his role scaled back this season, but a Week 13 absence nonetheless would free up some extra snaps and targets for fellow tight end Josh Hill.