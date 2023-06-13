Jackson (undisclosed) participated throughout Saints OTAs, John Hendrix of Sports Illustrated reports.

New Orleans' 2022 fifth-round selection spent all of his rookie season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury suffered before the season, but it seems like he's since moved past the issue. Jackson won the 2021 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, racking up 119 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks for Appalachian State that season. Barring any setbacks, expect the second-year linebacker to compete for a depth role on the Saints defense in 2023.