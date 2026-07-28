Saints' Jordyn Tyson: Ready for training camp

GM Mickey Loomis said Tuesday that Tyson (undisclosed) passed his conditioning test and is good to go for training camp, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Tyson had his reps managed during the team's offseason program, but the rookie wideout, whose collegiate career was impacted by injuries and had a recurrence of his hamstring issue ahead of the draft, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, is ready to work now that training camp is slated to begin. In his first pro campaign, the 2026 first-rounder has an opportunity to make an immediate a mark from a fantasy perspective, given that he's poised to see regular WR snaps in the Saints' Tyler Shough-led offense alongside veteran returnee Chris Olave.