Tyson (hamstring), per GM Mickey Loomis, is "getting closer" but will not practice this week, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Tyson made the trip to Paris with his teammates for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers, but he is not ready to resume working just yet. It's unclear exactly where he stands in the recovery process, but the Saints are on bye in Week 8, so he will be afforded more time to get closer to 100 percent without missing another game. At the same time, fantasy players will not be able to deploy him in lineups until Week 9 at the earliest.