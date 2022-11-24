Lattimore (abdomen) participated in the Saints' practice Wednesday in a limited capacity.
Lattimore hasn't played since Week 5, so his ability to practice Wednesday -- albeit in limited fashion -- suggests that he is at least improving. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the veteran cornerback has been dealing with a lacerated kidney, among other issues. If Davenport can return Sunday, it would be a boost to New Orleans secondary' against a 49ers passing attack that posted four touchdowns Monday against Arizona.
More News
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Remains out Week 11•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Officially ruled out•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Unlikely to play Week 10•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Out again•
-
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Won't play vs. Las Vegas•