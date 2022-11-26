Lattimore (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Lattimore has been sidelined with a lacerated kidney over the Saints' last six games. However, he appears to have his best chance to play since Week 4, as he managed to string together three straight limited practices ahead of Sunday's contest. Lattimore should serve as New Orleans' top cornerback when healthy.
