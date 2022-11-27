Lattimore (abdomen) is inactive Sunday against the 49ers.
Lattimore returned to practice this week, but the star cornerback will sit out another game as he continues to recover from a lacerated kidney. Assuming he has no set backs in his recovery, it appears that Lattimore will have a good chance to return in Week 13's divisional contest with the Buccaneers.
