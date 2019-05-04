Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Contract-extension talks run cold
Wagner has not been contacted regarding a contract extension, contradicting an earlier report by head coach Pete Carroll suggesting the linebacker was in negotiations with the team, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.
Wagner suggested he's "preparing like this is my last year as a Seahawk" which certainly doesn't sound like a comment someone in position for a contract extension would make. With just one-year remaining on Wagner's previous four-year deal, it's quite possible the cash-strapped Seahawks may be unable to retain the services of their inside linebacker, especially after a number of linebackers, including C.J. Mosley, received monster deals during the offseason.
More News
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Discussing extension•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Makes five stops in playoff loss•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Caps off another massive season•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Comes up big in win•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Runs INT back for six•
-
Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Run-stopping beast•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...