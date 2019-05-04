Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Contract-extension talks run cold

Wagner has not been contacted regarding a contract extension, contradicting an earlier report by head coach Pete Carroll suggesting the linebacker was in negotiations with the team, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.

Wagner suggested he's "preparing like this is my last year as a Seahawk" which certainly doesn't sound like a comment someone in position for a contract extension would make. With just one-year remaining on Wagner's previous four-year deal, it's quite possible the cash-strapped Seahawks may be unable to retain the services of their inside linebacker, especially after a number of linebackers, including C.J. Mosley, received monster deals during the offseason.