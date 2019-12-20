Play

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Not practicing Thursday

Wagner (ankle) was absent during Thursday's practice session, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

A second straight day of missed practice is certainly not ideal, but head coach Pete Carrol has already gone on record saying he expects Wagner to be available Sunday against Arizona. If that's true, we'd expect the linebacker to make an appearance during Friday's practice, so keep an eye out to see how Seattle manages the linebacker's workload on the team's final day of practice before Sunday's divisional clash.

