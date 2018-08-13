Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Working with starters
Marshall (hamstring) worked with the starting offense at Monday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Working his way back into shape after suffering a slew of injuries the past 10 months, Marshall was held out of the preseason opener but finally seems to be practicing without limitations. While the idea of a regular spot with the first-team offense isn't totally out of the question, he's far from a lock to crack the 53-man roster. Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown remain the favorites for playing time behind Doug Baldwin (knee), whose continued absence has freed up first-team reps for the likes of Marshall, Marcus Johnson and David Moore. The next big step for Marshall would be an appearance in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Dons full pads•
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Limited at camp so far•
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Should be fine for camp•
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Running on ankle without issue•
-
Seahawks' Brandon Marshall: Signing with Seahawks•
-
Brandon Marshall: Visiting Seattle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
Podcast: How to draft tight ends
Grab one of the three elite tight ends or wait for the mid-to-late rounds? We’re talking tight...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...