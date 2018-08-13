Marshall (hamstring) worked with the starting offense at Monday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Working his way back into shape after suffering a slew of injuries the past 10 months, Marshall was held out of the preseason opener but finally seems to be practicing without limitations. While the idea of a regular spot with the first-team offense isn't totally out of the question, he's far from a lock to crack the 53-man roster. Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown remain the favorites for playing time behind Doug Baldwin (knee), whose continued absence has freed up first-team reps for the likes of Marshall, Marcus Johnson and David Moore. The next big step for Marshall would be an appearance in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers.

