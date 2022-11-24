Eskridge (hand) was a non-participant at Seattle's practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Eskridge left a Week 10 loss to Tampa Bay with a bruised hand, though head coach Pete Carroll subsequently suggested that the wideout didn't have a major injury. Nonetheless, it's concerning that Eskridge was unable to take part in the Seahawks' first practice following their Week 11 bye. Eskridge hasn't played a major role on offense this season -- he has just seven catches on 13 targets for 58 yards over 10 games -- but he's worked as the team's primary kick returner since Week 7.