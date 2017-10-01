Seahawks' Doug Baldwin: Active in Week 4
Baldwin (groin) is listed as active Sunday against the Colts.
The final call on Baldwin's availability came down to the wire, but the Seahawks have ultimately cleared their top wideout to play through a groin injury. It remains to be seen if he'll merely be a decoy or represent his normal dynamic self. If the former, Jimmy Graham, Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett would represent the most viable receivers at Russell Wilson's disposal.
