Lock (right elbow) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lock is poised to fill in for Sam Darnold (quadriceps/ribs) this Sunday against the Cardinals, but the former still has some work to do to avoid a designation for that contest after a second straight capped session to begin Week 9 prep. Friday's injury report will reveal if Lock's right elbow issue is behind him, though he appears close to being healthy, as he told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com on Thursday that it's "doing a lot better... (It) felt great to get under center, rip some balls yesterday."