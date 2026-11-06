Lock (right elbow) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lock logged three consecutive limited sessions this week due to the right elbow injury that has relegated him to inactive status as the emergency third quarterback the last two games. However, with his status now cleared up for Week 9 action, he's set to fill in for Sam Darnold (quadriceps/ribs) for at least one contest. In two previous appearances (one start) in place of Darnold in Weeks 1 and 2, Lock completed 35 of 48 passes (73 percent) for 422 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and had two carries for 13 yards. Jalen Milroe will back up Lock on Sunday.