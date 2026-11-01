Lock (elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bears, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Lock's practice reps during Week 8 prep were limited by a lingering elbow injury on his throwing arm. He opened the season as the Seahawks' backup QB and started in Week 2 against the Cardinals, but it's possible that he operates as Seattle's emergency third quarterback for a second consecutive game. In that case, he would not be allowed to play Monday unless both Sam Darnold and Jalen Milroe were to leave the game.