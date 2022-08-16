Coach Pete Carroll announced Lock will start Thursday's preseason game against the Bears, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
For the first time since training camp opened, Lock handled all of the first-team reps at practice Tuesday, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Afterward, Carroll told Condotta the development was part of the plan for the Seahawks' quarterback competition but reiterated that Geno Smith remains the team's No. 1 quarterback. It's unclear how much run Lock will get with the starters Thursday, but if the breakdown is similar to preseason Week 1, he may play one half before handing the offense over to Smith.
More News
-
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Throws for two touchdowns in loss•
-
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Getting more first-team reps•
-
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Outplays Smith in team scrimmage•
-
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Getting second-team reps•
-
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Still trailing in QB competition•
-
Seahawks' Drew Lock: Survives draft day•