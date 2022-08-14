Lock completed 11 of 15 pass attempts for 102 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing once for three yards during the Seahawks' 32-25 preseason loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has made strides in practice over the last few days, and coach Pete Carroll recently said that Lock will get more reps with the first-team offense in the near future. Lock played the second half during Saturday's preseason opener and accounted for the team's only two passing touchdowns during the narrow loss. Although Lock played well Saturday, Geno Smith also had an impressive performance, completing 10 of 15 pass attempts for 101 yards while rushing for a touchdown. Smith still appears to be the frontrunner for the starting job at quarterback in Seattle, but Lock has closed the gap recently.