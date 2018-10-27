Dickson (quadriceps) was activated off the reserve/Non-Football Injury list Saturday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Dickson was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday, clearing the way for his return against the Lions on Sunday. The 31-year-old could provide an immediate boost to the Seahawks' passing game that has been searching for answers at tight end ince Will Dissly was lost for the season due to a knee injury.

