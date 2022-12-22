Walker (ankle) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
While Walker was spotted on the practice field Wednesday, he didn't record any activity for a second straight day, which affords him just one more chance to log drills this week. Thursday's session and the Seahawks' subsequent injury report will be key to determining whether he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game at Kansas City. Fellow running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle) increased his activity from no participation Tuesday to limited work Wednesday, so he appears to be a step ahead of Walker. Notably, the Seahawks waived Tony Jones on Wednesday, so Travis Homer is the only healthy member of the backfield on the team's active roster at the moment.
