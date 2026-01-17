Darnold (oblique) is listed as active Saturday against the 49ers.

Darnold injured his oblique at Thursday's practice, which caused the Seahawks to list him as questionable ahead of their divisional-round matchup. He proceeded to tell John Boyle of the team's official site that he felt like he'll "be ready to go for Saturday," and coach Mike Macdonald then relayed to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic on Friday that he wouldn't "put him out there if he couldn't do his job." Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday morning that Darnold hasn't thrown since Thursday, but Seattle still was of the belief that he'd be able to start, which now at least seems likely. Drew Lock and emergency third QB Jalen Milroe are on hand in the event Darnold can't direct the offense at any point.