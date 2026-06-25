Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Approaches Year 2 with Seattle

Darnold notes that cleaning up his footwork and reducing his turnovers are among his goals heading into the 2026 season, Eric Edholm of NFL.com reports.

In his first year with the Seahawks, Darnold helmed his team's Super Bowl LX win over the Patriots, but despite that success the veteran QB acknowledges that there's still work to be done in terms of "continuing to hone in on the deep ball" as well as understanding how he can get better that way by "quieting (his) feet in the pocket." Darnold - who threw for 4,048 yards and 25 TDs in 17 regular-season games in 2025 also points to his 20 regular-season turnovers (14 interceptions and six fumbles lost) as an area that he can improve. Looking ahead to the coming campaign, the 29-year-old will be working with a pass-catching corps that returns WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed, as well as TE AJ Barner. Following the free agent departure of RB Kenneth Walker, the team added Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to bolster a backfield that awaits the recovery of Zach Charbonnet, who's bouncing back from a torn ACL.