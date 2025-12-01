Seahawks' Sam Darnold: Dealing with minor ankle issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Darnold was dealing with an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Vikings, but the quarterback "should be good to go" for Week 14 against the Falcons, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Darnold was in the blue medical tent on the sideline a couple times against Minnesota, but he didn't miss any offensive snaps prior to giving way to Drew Lock for the final drive of the 26-0 win. Darnold might be listed on the injury report this week, but it sounds like it would be a surprise to see him have an injury designation ahead of next Sunday's game against Atlanta.
