Darnold completed 12 of 17 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 41-6 divisional-round win over the 49ers.

Darnold suffered an oblique injury Thursday, and his status seemed genuinely in doubt until shortly before kickoff. However, he managed Seattle to victory, with his lone touchdown pass coming on an impressive throw on the run to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the corner of the end zone from four yards away. Darnold also completed long passes of 21 and 16 yards, though his stat line was ultimately limited by game script and because he was removed with most of Seattle's starters for roughly half of the fourth quarter. Speaking after the victory, Darnold acknowledged that his oblique would likely be a factor for the rest of the postseason, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him on the injury report Wednesday.