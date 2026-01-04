Darnold completed 20 of 26 passes for 198 yards in Saturday's 13-3 win over the 49ers. He added six rushes for nine yards.

The Seahawks played from ahead for nearly the entire matchup and were able to rely on their very effective run game. Darnold only needed to be a game manager as a result, and he played the role effectively. He didn't make any key mistakes, was sacked only twice and had five completions of at least 15 yards. Darnold will likely be tested more in the postseason, but he will have an additional week of rest as Seattle locked in the top seed in the NFC with the win.