Darnold (oblique) was limited at Thursday's walkthrough, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Darnold has been dealing with a left oblique injury since the Thursday before the Seahawks' divisional-round win against the 49ers, but he's been able to play through it, albeit with some padding on his left side, in the team's two playoff wins en route to 470 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions on 37-for-53 passing during that span. Coach Mike Macdonald told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com on Monday that Darnold is dealing with some "soreness" in the wake of Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams, and Seattle clearly continues to manage the injury 10 days out from Super Bowl LX versus the Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 8.