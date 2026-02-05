Darnold (oblique) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Darnold continues to operate with practice restrictions due to the left oblique injury he sustained just days before the Seahawks' playoff opener against the 49ers in the divisional round. Seattle didn't tag him with a designation after the first week of Super Bowl LX prep, and the quarterback himself told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com on Wednesday that he "feels really good. ... I'm always going to take it one step at a time, do my rehab and do everything I need to do to make sure it feels great going into practice and going into the game" Sunday against the Patriots. Darnold has two more chances to get back to full this week before the team will need to decide whether to list him as questionable for the final game of the campaign.