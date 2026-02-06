Darnold (oblique) was a full practice participant Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

This marks Darnold's first uncapped session since he injured his left oblique in advance of the Seahawks' divisional-round game against the 49ers. He's still suited up for both of Seattle's playoff contests, completing 37 of 53 passes for 470 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Following Thursday's development, Darnold is in line to continue to lead the team's offense Sunday versus the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.