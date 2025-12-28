Darnold completed 18 of 27 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers. He added two rushing yards on three carries and lost one of two fumbles.

The passing yards total was his second-lowest of the season, but the Seahawks defense made sure that Darnold didn't need to produce too much offense. The 28-year-old QB did hit AJ Barner for a 17-yard score in the third quarter, giving Darnold 25 TD passes on the season -- the second straight year he's reached that mark -- and he needs just 150 passing yards to reach 4,000 for the second straight campaign. With Seattle potentially needing a win in Week 18 to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs, Darnold should be under center for the regular-season finale against the 49ers.