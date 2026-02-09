Darnold completed 19 of 38 passes for 202 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and added two rushes for five yards during the Seahawks' 29-13 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Both quarterbacks were under pressure early and often from the talented opposing defenses, but for three-plus quarters, Darnold handled the adversity slightly more effectively than the much younger Drake Maye. Darnold managed to take just one sack while throwing the ball away in the nick of time on several occasions, and he was able to string together enough positive plays through the air to keep the chains moving when Kenneth Walker wasn't knifing through New England's front. Darnold relied most on Cooper Kupp and AJ Barner, with the former helping to make up for the blanket coverage on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and his brief second-half absence to be evaluated for a concussion. Barner was also on the receiving end of Darnold's one touchdown pass, which came from 16 yards out early in the fourth quarter. Just as important, the veteran signal-caller managed to close out a turnover-free postseason, after having committed 20 in 17 regular-season contests during his 2025 Seahawks debut campaign.