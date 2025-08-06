Coach Mike Macdonald said Tuesday that Sims has a hamstring injury, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Sims had been missing training camp practices due to an undisclosed injury, and now it's evident he's been dealing with a problem with his hamstring. He's projected as one of the favorites to return kicks for Seattle in 2025, but rookie fifth-rounder Tory Horton could get more looks in that role as long as Sims remains out.